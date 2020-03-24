Aircraft Lighting Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027 | Rockwell Collins, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation

The global aircraft lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$3.03 Bn by 2025.

The global aircraft lighting market is experiencing a decent growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario. The market for aircraft lighting consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technologies and products to their customers. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring the advanced technologies from the aircraft component manufacturers to deliver aircrafts integrated with enhanced technologies. This factor is helping the market for aircraft lighting to surge over the period.

Top Key Players:- Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Zodiac Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, United Technologies Corporation, and Bruce Aerospace.

The most prominent region in the current market scenario stands for Asia Pacific owing to the rapid procurement of aircraft by the commercial airlines and defense forces. The market for aircraft lighting is foreseen to witness an expeditionary growth in Asia Pacific region, pertaining to the huge demand for modification or retrofitting of advanced lighting solutions. Asia Pacific is followed by Middle East and Africa region, with the second largest market share in the global aircraft lighting market.

The report segments the global aircraft lighting market are as follows:

Global Aircraft Lighting Market – By Systems Type

Cockpit Console Lights

Aircraft Cabin Lights

Cargo Lights

Seat Proximity Lights

Others

Global Aircraft Lighting Market – By Technology

Traditional Lights

LED Lights

OLED Lights

Others

Global Aircraft Lighting Market – By Light Type

Interior

Exterior

Global Aircraft Lighting Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Global Aircraft Lighting Market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aircraft Lighting Market – By End User

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest aircraft lighting market share.

Based on system type, the aircraft cabin lights segment is projected to dominate the aircraft lighting market.

LED lights segment held the largest market share by technology.

Interior segment dominated the market by light type.

Based on fit type, line fit dominated the market.

Fixed wing aircraft held the largest market share by aircraft type.

Based on end user, commercial segment dominated the market.

