Offshore Wind Market Expected to Reach $99.87 billion by 2026 – Siemens, ABB, General Electric, Adwen, Eew, A2 SEA, Sinovel Wind, Nordex SE

Offshore Wind Market is accounted for $26.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Rising share of renewable in the power generation mix and government incentives following renewable energy deployment are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high capital cost and maintenance and logistics issues are hindering the market growth.

Offshore wind power is generated from wind farms constructed in the ocean on the continental shelf. These wind farms are installed in the ocean for energy harvesting purpose. Offshore medium offers greater wind speed as compared to offshore medium.

Based on Location, Shallow Water (< 30m Depth) segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of shallow water is normally cost effective owing to better weather conditions, whereas, installing wind turbines in deep water becomes expensive due to high maintenance cost.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising urbanization & industrialization, technological advancement and clean energy consumption are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.

