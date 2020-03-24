Healthcare Education Solutions Market Expected to Reach $19.36 billion by 2026 – Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus, Canon Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Koninklijke Philips

Healthcare Education Solutions market is accounted for $8.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Some of the factors such as altering techniques in the healthcare industry that is leading to improved training needs and the advent of online education are propelling the growth of the market. However, budget constraints for healthcare professionals to experience guidance and education may prove to be the hindrance for the market.

Based on the application, the cardiology segment is approximate to grow at the utmost rate during the forecast period as the large share of this segment can be ascribed to factors such as growing prevalence cardiac-related diseases, initiatives related to organize CME deeds and the increasing number of grants from government bodies to help young professionals in the field of cardiology access eminence training in research activities. Depending on the geography, North America region is attributed to dominate the healthcare education solutions market during the forecast period due to the factors such as the growing number of CME programs.

Some of the prominent key players in the Healthcare Education Solutions market include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips.

