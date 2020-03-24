Kidney Function Tests Market Size study by Product Type End-user and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Kidney Function Tests Market is valued at approximately USD 586.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Kidney Function Tests have several categories which include clearance tests, dilution tests, physical and visual examination of the urine and determination of the concentration of various substances in urine in order to detect possible impairment if the specific kidney functions generally involved with their reabsorption. Further, growing prevalence of diabetes and kidney diseases is expected to promote the adoption of Kidney Function Tests during the forecast period. For Instance: According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, the demand for kidney function tests would increase as these tests helps to detect possible impairment of the specific kidney functions thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Kidney Function Tests market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of hypertension, government initiatives for the awareness and treatment of kidney diseases and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of campaigns and conferences to create awareness regarding kidney diseases coupled with the increasing incidences of non-communicable disease would create lucrative growth prospects for the Kidney Function Tests market across Asia-Pacific region.

Target Audience of the Global Kidney Function Tests Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Kidney Function Tests Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Kidney Function Tests Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Kidney Function Tests Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Kidney Function Tests Market Overview

5.2 Global Kidney Function Tests Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Kidney Function Tests Market

