Industrial Tape Market Growth Cycle to Mitigate New Business Opportunity | Adhesive Applications, Avery Dennison, Berry Plastics

Eastman Chemical Company (United States),Adhesive Applications (United States),Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland),Avery Dennison (United States),Saint-Gobain SA (France),Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany),The Dow Chemical Company (United States),Berry Plastics (United States),Merck Group (Germany),Sika AG (Switzerland)

The industrial tapes are widely used for adhesive bonding, thread sealing, packaging, masking, wrapping, electrical insulation, ESD control and for many other particular applications. Industrial tapes consist of both adhesive tapes, non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes. Adhesive tapes are used for joining materials and non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes are used in a variety of specific applications like thread sealing, electrical insulation, EMI or RFI shielding, static discharge control, x-ray shielding or x-ray photo marking, part identification, label or display protection, sealing and more.

Market Trends: Innovations and Technological Advancements for Increasing Adhesive Strength

Market Drivers: Increasing Demand from the Automobile Industry

Increasing Demand for Commodities and Appliances

Challenges: Intense Competition among Players

Restraints: Availability of Cheap Quality Substitutes Tape

Governmental and Environmental Regulations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

by Type (Non-Adhesive Tape, Single-Sided Adhesive Tape, Double-Sided Adhesive Tape, Transfer Tape), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Backing Material (Paper, Cloth/Fabric, Polymeric, Metallic)

End User (Automotive, Construction, Logistics, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Mineral, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Tape Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Industrial Tape market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Industrial Tape Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Industrial Tape

Chapter 4: Presenting the Industrial Tape Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Industrial Tape market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Industrial Tape market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Industrial Tape market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Industrial Tape market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

