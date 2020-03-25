Cyanate Ester Resins Market Insights, New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2026 | Argosy International, Novoset, Tencate Advanced Composites, Hexcel Corporation

Cyanate Ester Resins Market Size – USD 211.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Development of ultra-high temperature resistant (Tg 400ºC) cyanate ester resin.

Argosy International, Novoset, Tencate Advanced Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Henkel, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. among others.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The increasing presence of major aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in China and Japan and increasing demand for military aircrafts are fueling the market for cyanate ester resins market in the region.

The Global Cyanate Ester Resins is segmented according to the following categories:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Bisphenol-based

Novolac-based

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Composites

Adhesives

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Cyanate Ester Resins Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Cyanate Ester Resins market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Cyanate Ester Resins Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Cyanate Ester Resins Market

Chapter 4: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Data Sources & Methodology

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

