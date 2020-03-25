Medical Alert Systems Market Size, Trends, Forecast, Industry Growth to 2027 – ADT, ALERTONE SERVICES, Bay Alarm Medical, Galaxy Medical Alert, Guardian Security, Koninklijke Philips, LifeFone Medical Alert, Medical Guardian, Rescue Alert, VRI

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Mar 25,2020

The alert systems that are specifically designed to identify medical emergencies is known as medical alert systems. These systems contain transmitters that can be activated either manually or automatically at the time of an emergency situation. These alerts are then transferred to the patient’s relatives or any nearby medical facility such as a hospital or a clinic. This helps in obtaining medical attention much faster pace. These system also allow a person to contact emergency services in the event of a fall or other emergency.

The medical alert systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing increasing aging population and increasing penetration of smartphones in healthcare and constant innovations in technology. In addition, the technological advancements in healthcare wearables is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global medical alert systems market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as landline, mobile and standalone/wall-mounted devices. On the basis of technology, the global medical alert systems market is segmented into, medical alert alarm (button) system, unmonitored medical alert systems and two-way voice systems. Similarly, based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, nursing homes, senior care centers and home healthcare

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical alert systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical alert systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical alert systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical alert systems market in these regions.

