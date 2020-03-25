Specialty Hospitals Market to Witness Huge Growth in Forthcoming Years 2020-2027 – Encompass Health, Kindred Healthcare, Belhoul Speciality Hospital

According to new study by The Insight Partners, The global specialty hospitals market accounted to US$ 401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global specialty hospitals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing focus to reduce waiting time in hospitals in the region.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002868/



Company Profiles

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Global specialty hospitals market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry and growing geriatric population are boosting growth of specialty hospital market. However, high costs of specialty hospitals and rising concerns over specialty hospitals is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The major players operating in the specialty hospitals market include Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System LLC, Belhoul Speciality Hospital, Advanced Specialty Hospitals, HCA Management Services, L.P., TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc., and Universal Health Services, Inc.

Global Specialty Hospitals Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France



Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Strategic Insights

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

Global specialty hospitals Market – By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

ENT Hospitals

Neurology Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002868/



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/