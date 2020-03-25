Medical Beds Market Size, Demand and Analysis to 2027 Top Market Players – Stryker, Medline, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp

According to new comprehensive report by The Insight Partners, The medical beds market accounted to US$ 3.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals, and increased government investments. In addition, technological advancements in medical devices are expected to fuel the medical beds market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key factors driving the medical beds market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and technological advancements in medical devices. However, factors such as, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds may restrict the market growth in near future.

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, Stryker, Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, and Gendron Inc..

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2017, LINET has planned to launch its new hospital bed product, Eleganza 5, in Brussels at the international congress ISICEM 2017. The new bed provide the better comfort and safety to the patient in order to get quicker recovery from the illness.

The report segments the global medical beds market as follows:

Global Medical Beds Market – By Usage

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Psychiatric & Bariatric Care

Other Usage

Global Medical Beds Market – By Type

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

Global Medical Beds Market – By Application

Intensive Care

Non-Intensive Care

Global Medical Beds Market – By End User

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Nursing Home

Home Care Settings

Global Medical Beds Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical beds industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

August 2018: Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker’s iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall.

June 2018: Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada.

September 2017: Paramount Beds have opened new factory in Querétaro, México. They have planned to manufacture medical beds and other accessories at the new facility.

