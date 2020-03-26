Synthetic Paper Market is expected to progress at healthy CAGR of 7.8% between 2020 and 2026 | Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group

Based on current analysis, the Global synthetic paper market was valued at USD 533.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 973.0 million by 2026, at CAGR of 7.8% Synthetic papers have qualities those of a regular paper made from natural resources. Natural or regular paper is manufactured from wood pulp. On the other hand, synthetic paper is derived from synthetic resins classified from petroleum as its principal material.

Companies profiled for this market study-

Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Georgia Pacific LLC, Fletcher Building Ltd, Gypsemna, Gyprock, Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., Gyptec Iberica, Jason Synthetic Paper Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Mada Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Siniat Ltd, Tanzania Gypsum Limited, and USG Corporation Boral Ltd, among others.

Synthetic papers hold few beneficial properties, such as, grease, water, oil, chemical and tear resistance consisting of regular paper’s radiant white and printable surface. A major benefit that synthetic papers have over regular papers is resistance to yellowing and far durable life. These well performing qualities of synthetic paper has resulted to gain high popularity as product of choice for almost end user industries.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Synthetic Paper market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:

Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films (BOPP)

High Density Polythene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Labelling

Printing

Paper bag making

Others

Manufacturing process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Film Synthetic Paper

Fiber

Film Laminate

Other

End use industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Packaging

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic And Personal Care

Manufacturers

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Aims of the study

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market

Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

Calculate capacity utilization rate.

The report emphasizes the following key questions

Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

