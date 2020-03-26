Nucleic Acid Testing Market Manufacturing to Reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2026 | Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc.

The Nucleic Acid Testing market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, production capacity, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Key participants include

Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad, Diadexus, Elitech Group, Exact Sciences, Kreatech/Leica, Perkin Elmer/Caliper, Siemens Healthineers and Dickinson and Company

The rate of occurrence of infectious diseases remains high in spite of the presence of different diagnostic tools. More than one billion people suffered from various contagious diseases across the globe, in the year 2012. Effective management of infectious diseases largely depends on effective identification of infecting agent. It is with the help of nucleic acid testing, precise detection of the infecting agent can be identified.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nucleic Acid Testing market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ligase Chain Reaction

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)

Consumables

Whole Genome Sequencing

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Probe amplification system

Target amplification systems

Signal amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Infectious Diseases

Viral detection & load

Viral & bacterial genotyping

Bacterial tests

Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

Genetic testing

Disease predisposition

Cancer

Chromosomal aberrations

Cervical cancer screening

Breast Cancer

Forensic testing

Paternity Testing/HLA Typing

Personalized Medicine

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Government regulated Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

-Clinics

Academic and research Institutions Dermatology

-R&D Centers

The report emphasizes the following key questions

Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

