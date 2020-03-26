Nucleic Acid Testing Market Manufacturing to Reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2026 | Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc.

The Nucleic Acid Testing market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, production capacity, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.
Key participants include
Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad, Diadexus, Elitech Group, Exact Sciences, Kreatech/Leica, Perkin Elmer/Caliper, Siemens Healthineers and Dickinson and Company, among
The rate of occurrence of infectious diseases remains high in spite of the presence of different diagnostic tools. More than one billion people suffered from various contagious diseases across the globe, in the year 2012. Effective management of infectious diseases largely depends on effective identification of infecting agent. It is with the help of nucleic acid testing, precise detection of the infecting agent can be identified.
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nucleic Acid Testing market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Ligase Chain Reaction
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)
Consumables
Whole Genome Sequencing
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Probe amplification system
Target amplification systems
Signal amplification
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Infectious Diseases
Viral detection & load
Viral & bacterial genotyping
Bacterial tests
Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders
Genetic testing
Disease predisposition
Cancer
Chromosomal aberrations
Cervical cancer screening
Breast Cancer
Forensic testing
Paternity Testing/HLA Typing
Personalized Medicine
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Government regulated Clinical Laboratories
Hospitals
-Clinics
Academic and research Institutions Dermatology
-R&D Centers
