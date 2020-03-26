Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device Market is expected to progress at healthy CAGR of 6.9% between 2019 and 2026: Toray Industries, Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Henan Yuguang

According to the latest analysis by Reports and Data, it was found that Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to attain a market value as high as USD 3.62 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The study covers the analysis of the market for the devices utilized in the repair of a localized enlargement or bulging of the aorta situated in the lower abdominal area. This ailment is found to be most common among men rather than women.

The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device Market conditions are very found to be very favorable mostly due to the increase in people vulnerable to the disease or affected by it. This is due to the evolution of living habits that has called for the excessive use of tobacco and other substances including alcohol. This is also common among people who have a first degree relatives suffering from this ailment.

Leading players in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device market:

Toray Industries, Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Hitachi Chemical, POSCO, and Johnson Matthey.

Exhaustive research is carried forward to introduce novel products and companies are involving in strategic acquisitions mergers and collaborations. But the market is not free from restraints. It is noticed that high cost of materials and medical expenditure has acted out as a hindrance to the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device Market. Apart from this low budget for medical expenses in LDCs, strict regulations by regulatory authorities for introduction of new products and monopolistic function act has an obstacle.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device market on the basis of boiler type, fuel type, end use, and region:

Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Open surgery

Endo vascular Aneurysm

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Stents

Catheters

Balloons

Wires

Others

End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinics

Anatomy (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Traditional Anatomy

Complex Anatomy

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The rise in permissions, agreements and approvals given by the authorities in Asia-Pacific region makes it one of the most fast growing markets encouraging the introduction of new variants in the market. For example, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approve introduction of new products by Lombard Inc.

The North American market especially the US stretch holds the maximum amount of market share as it is the headquarters to a lot of primary players in the market like Boston Scientific Corp and Medtronic Plc.

Strategic partnerships and novel product launches were identified as the significant measures to capture market share. Microport Scientific corporation invested on Lombard Medical Inc. in order to gain exclusive product marketing rights by paying a lump sum amount of 15 million USD in 2016…Continued

