Metal Injection Molding Market : Growing Generics Market, Rising Demand, Industry Trends & Revenue Growth by the end of 2026

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

ARCMIM, Dynacast, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Tanfel Metal, Injectamax International, LLC. MIM India Company, Reaux Medical Molding, D&K ENGINEERING, Mahler GmbH, NetShape Technologies, and Smith Metal Products, among others.

Scope of the study

The Global Metal Injection Molding Market is forecast to reach USD 6.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Metal Injection Molding (MIM) is an advanced molding process that imparts desired shapes to the molten metals. Increasing demand for a high volume of metal parts in the automotive and military sector is fueling the demand for the market. Manufacturers prefer MIM as compared to other traditional ones as there is less wastage of raw materials, it is more cost-effective and uses less time for production.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Metal Injection Molding market on the basis of type, raw materials, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Carbonyl Method

High-Pressure Gas Atomization

Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Soft Magnetic Material

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Medical and Orthodontics

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

The following years are used in this study to estimate the size of the Metal Injection Molding market:

Historical year: 2016-2018

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast years: 2020 to 2026

SOME OF THE KEY GEOGRAPHIES MENTIONED IN THIS REPORT INCLUDE:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

