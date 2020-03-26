DNA and Gene Chip Market by Constraint, Production, Summary and Future Prospects 2026 | Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc

The recent study by Reports and Data, the global DNA and Gene Chip market was estimated to hold a value of USD 11.25 Billion by the end of the forecast frame in 2026 growing at a rate of 11.6%. DNA and Gene Chip refers to a type of microarray device which hold a large number of DNA sequences (gene) attached to it so that gene expressions of large number of samples could be studied simultaneously which was not previously possible. The slides act as probes to detect gene expression. These biochips have a large number of applications in conventional as well as unconventional fields. The report studies the market for this biochip which includes the trends and upcoming technologies which will boost the market.

Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and bioMérieux SA.

The market has been growing in a healthy pace mainly due to the awareness among the countries about the efficiency of these biochips along with improved computational speeds and methods for microarrays like fabrications. The microarray system is not complex and require machines and capital intensive techniques, confirming the reduction in computational errors.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA)

Complementary DNA (c-DNA)

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Instruments

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cancer Diagnostics

Gene Expression

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Agrigenomics

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Further Key Finding from the report:



-The market for DNA and Gene Chips is on a positive quadrant because of the ability of the microarrays to analyze large number of DNA samples simultaneously which was not possible before. Now, the cost of using microarrays have come down considerably making its application possible in unconventional arenas.

-Although in product segment, consumables comprise of a larger part of the market share it is found that the instruments segment is growing at a swift rate at a CAGR of 11.7%. This can be attributed to the cost reduction due to advanced technological progress and introduction of new instruments with high computational speed, improving efficiency of microarray procedures. For example, Applied Micro Arrays announced the introduction of advanced micro array scanners for its customers including laboratories and diagnostic centres.

-After North America, Europe hold the second largest share in this market. This can be reasoned by the increasing technical knowledge, upward rise in investment and rise in prevalence of diseases like cancer…Continued

