Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market To Reach USD 11.00 Billion By 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson, etc

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six million people in the United States acquire HPV each year. At least 20 million already have it, and more than half of all sexually-active adults are expected to be infected during their lifetime. Cervical Cancer is a type of cancer which occurs in the lower part of the uterus which is connected to the vagina. Most of cervical cancer cases are caused by various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV) which is a sexually transmitted infection. Vaginal bleeding, watery bloody discharge ad pelvic pain during intercourse are the symptoms of cervical cancer. Cervical Cancer can be diagnosed with the help of screening tests like Pap test, HPV DNA test, punch biopsy and endocervical curettage to treat two types of cancer i.e. Squamous cell cancers and Adenocarcinoma.

Key participants include: Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services and the regional outlook:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pap Smear Tests

Colposcopy

HPV Testing

Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage

Others

Therapy (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Laboratories

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness and access to modern healthcare infrastructure, low cost of VIA test and rise in consumption levels.

-The market for point of care testing type segment is expected to hold the fastest growing CAGR because of increase in demand for speedy monitoring patients by doctors and clinicians.

-Europe is the second largest region with a share of 25.8% due to the high cases of cervical disorders in France, Germany, and United Kingdom etc.

-HPV Testing is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 25.4% due to high usage for advanced diagnostics and cost effective procedures.

-Diagnostic Centres segment is projected to have the highest CAGR among the other end user type.

-North America is expected to account for the 45.6% of the global Cervical cancer Diagnostic market owing to the increasing occurrence of cervical cancer cases, rise in female population, growing acceptance of HPV infections along with government funding scenario.

The report emphasizes the following key questions:

Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?

