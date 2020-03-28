Reports and Data added a research publication document on Global Hybrid Train Market. Breaking the business down into major segments and highlighting different regions to get an in-depth analysis of this market. The study perfectly balances both subjective and statistical information to explain the current market scenario. The study uses relevant market data, like for historical years it uses data from 2016-2018 and taking 2019 as the base year it gives a result which is predicted to the year 2027.

The hybrid train market was valued at 5,389 (by units) in 2018 and is expected to reach, at a CAGR of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018-2026). The hybrid train market is heavily influenced by driving 8,152 units by the year 2026 factors such as public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestions, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing demand for comfort and safety boosts the market growth.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Sandvik Materials Technology Ab , Kennametal Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, VDM Metals GmbH, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Precision Castparts Corporation, Haynes International Inc., Columbia Metals Ltd., Aperam S.A. , Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. , Voestalpine AG , JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. , Ametek Inc. and Neonickel.

Hybrid trains are useful owing to the reduction of NOx emission, less fuel consumption, noise level. Due to these advantages, the market is likely to grow over the forecast period. Rising demand for public transport in order to reduce traffic congestion along with energy-efficient transport are major aspects influencing the positive growth of the hybrid trains market. Further, commuters’ demand for public transportation is a more reliable and environmentally friendly option. Also, hybrid train technology is a highly cost-effective substitute for the existing public transits.

Hybrid Train Market by Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Battery Operated

CNG

Electro-Diesel

LNG

Hydrogen

Solar Powered

Hybrid Train Market by Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Freight

Passenger

Hybrid Train Market by Operating Speed (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Below 100 km/hr

100-200 km/hr

Above 200 km/hr

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

However, high maintenance costs and repair expenses may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, hybrid trains are emitting less carbon, and due to which demand is high and is likely to boost the hybrid trains market in the future.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-The Hybrid train offers efficient and cost-effective transportation of passengers as well as freight

Few cities are deploying new rail infrastructure projects with the aim of and providing an affordable means of transportation and reducing road congestion at an intra-city as well as the intercity level

-By propulsion type, Electro diesel holds a significant share in the market. It consists of a combination of electric power and diesel engine. Electro diesel propulsion is more efficient than the conventional diesel propulsion. Further, diesel-electric propulsion trains are ~40% less polluting than the conventional trains

-By application, the freight segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market.

Freight transport is a critical pillar of the economy as it is a major transporting medium. It is safer and cheaper than any other mode of transports

-In 2017, the freight transported by rail between the US, Mexico, and Canada held for ~$16 billion. Introducing innovative technologies in freight is also a critical parameter to control carbon emission

-Two luxury trains have been announced for 2017: one is the “TRAIN SUITE ShikiShima” comprising bi-mode vehicles in combination with an overhead contact line and diesel engine from JR East, and another is the “TWILIGHT EXPRESS Mizukaze” which is a diesel battery hybrid vehicle from West Japan Railway Company (JR West).

Why buy?

