Aluminum Nitride Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2026 | Accumet Materials Co., Surmet Corp, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Hefei Mok Advanced Material

The Global Aluminum Nitride Market is forecast to reach USD 117.60 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Aluminum nitride is a non-toxic and synthetic ceramic material with hexagonal lattice that is majorly used in electronic devices. The high demand for Aluminum nitride is due to its unique combination of properties such as good thermal conductivity and electrical resistance. This provides electronic devices with the ability to offer electrical insulation all while maintaining lower operating temperature.

The emerging and present key participants in the Aluminum Nitride market are:

Accumet Materials Co., Surmet Corp, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Hefei Mok Advanced Material, Option Care Enterprises, Inc. Okuyama Corporation, Furukawa Co Ltd., Maruwa, Toyal America, Inc., C. Starck, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., among others.

Aluminum nitride is preferred in several industries for high thermal conductivity, high electric insulation, and high mechanical strength. The property of thermal expansion of the product helps in high reliability in Si-chips and thermal heat cycling in the end use process. It is used in electronic devices where heat removal is an essential function.

Profitability scope and Prospects

The key participants who have shown tremendous growth in the Aluminum Nitride market have been included in the report. In the report, data from 2016 to 2018, shows that some of the companies have shown enormous sales revenues, with the net revenue being doubled and the profits continually increasing. The profitability of the products being sold by the company indicates the influence and competitive advantage these companies have over the others.

Market share

According to Reports and Data, crucial business’s sales figures will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry like:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aluminum Nitride Market on the basis of Grade, Type, Form, Application, and Region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Technical Grade

Analytical Grade

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powder

Granules

Sheet

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Carbothermal Reduction Method

Nitridation Method

Direct Nitridation Method

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Micro Electronics

Naval Radio

Power Electronics

Aeronautical System

Automotive

Emission Control

Others

The latest 2020 version of the report is further broken down into highlighting the upcoming twist of the industry. The global Aluminum Nitride market will grow from USD XX million in 2018 to reach USD YY million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The leaders of this market will be companies from the APAC region, where CAGR is expected to attain double digits from 2020 to 2027. This forecast of industry players shows optimistic prospects as to how the market will fare in the future.

About the growth prospects and rising competition

The participants plan to introduce new products and launch them into various markets around the globe, considering the applications/end-uses, such as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises. The report also evaluates some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in the last quarter of 2019 and 2020.

Current scenario of the Aluminum Nitride market

The year’s overall performance might not be that encouraging as other market segments like cloud-based and on-premises that have shown modest gains. The growth scenario might change with other companies trying to come up with more ambitious plans. Unlike the past, decent growth and consumption have been observed in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, and many growth opportunities lie ahead for the companies.

What this study offers:

How the market revenue is divided among the key participants.

Market Share according to region and countries.

• A separate section on Entropy to gain useful insights on leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Development Activity Including seed funding]

• An analysis of the competition offered in the market: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarters, Downstream Buyers, and Upstream Suppliers.

• Gap Analysis by Region. Country break-up helps to better understand the trends and opportunities in specific sectors of your business interest.

