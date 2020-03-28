Chromium Powder Market 2020 by Business Opportunity, Innovations, Applications, Upcoming-Trends, Growth-Analysis, Demand-Insight, Segmentation, Top-Manufacturers and Forecast 2027

The global chromium powder market is expected to reach USD 73.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chromium powder is a crucial constituent in many industrial materials owing to its unique features. Some of the applications comprise stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and electronics. It is also a necessary element in many super alloys, which are essential to the aerospace and nuclear power industries. Of late, chromium ion plating has become an environmentally sound alternative to traditional chromium plating methods.

The emerging and present key participants in the Chromium Powder market are:

Delachaux Group, Exo Tech, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Hascor International Group, Bell Group, ESPI Metals, Industrial Metallurgical Holding, Kohsei Co. Ltd., MidUral Group, Gfe, TRITRUST Industrial, and Jayesh Group among others.

High-grade stainless steels, having chromium as a vital constituent, are critical to the safe and environmentally sound operation of chemical plants, food processing operations, nuclear power generation facilities, and other important industries. Chromium is used to harden steel, for the production of stainless steel and several useful alloys. Depending on the class of stainless steel, the chromium content varies from 10% to 27% to improve the hardness as well as resistance to oxidation. It is also employed to impart an emerald green color to the glass.

Profitability scope and Prospects

The key participants who have shown tremendous growth in the Chromium Powder market have been included in the report. In the report, data from 2016 to 2018, shows that some of the companies have shown enormous sales revenues, with the net revenue being doubled and the profits continually increasing. The profitability of the products being sold by the company indicates the influence and competitive advantage these companies have over the others.

Market share

According to Reports and Data, crucial business’s sales figures will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry like:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global chromium powder market on the basis of purity, type, application, and region:

Purity Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

<99% Chromium Powder

99% to <99.9% Chromium Powder

9% to <99.99% Chromium Powder

99% to 99.999% Chromium Powder

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aluminothermic Chromium

Electrolytic Chromium

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aerospace

Metallurgy

Refractory

Chemical

Electronics

Others

The latest 2020 version of the report is further broken down into highlighting the upcoming twist of the industry. The global Chromium Powder market will grow from USD XX million in 2018 to reach USD YY million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The leaders of this market will be companies from the APAC region, where CAGR is expected to attain double digits from 2020 to 2027. This forecast of industry players shows optimistic prospects as to how the market will fare in the future.

About the growth prospects and rising competition

The participants plan to introduce new products and launch them into various markets around the globe, considering the applications/end-uses, such as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises. The report also evaluates some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in the last quarter of 2019 and 2020.

Current scenario of the Chromium Powder market

The year’s overall performance might not be that encouraging as other market segments like cloud-based and on-premises that have shown modest gains. The growth scenario might change with other companies trying to come up with more ambitious plans. Unlike the past, decent growth and consumption have been observed in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, and many growth opportunities lie ahead for the companies.

What this study offers:

How the market revenue is divided among the key participants.

Market Share according to region and countries.

• A separate section on Entropy to gain useful insights on leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Development Activity Including seed funding]

• An analysis of the competition offered in the market: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarters, Downstream Buyers, and Upstream Suppliers.

• Gap Analysis by Region. Country break-up helps to better understand the trends and opportunities in specific sectors of your business interest.

