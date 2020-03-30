Global Dental implants and prosthetics  Market Is Booming Worldwide|OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. Bicon, LLC Adin Dental Implant Systems DIO Corporation Thommen Medical AG

The Global Dental implants and prosthetics market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
The Dental implants and prosthetics market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Dental implants and prosthetics market is valued approximately at USD 9.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Market player included in this report are:
Danaher Corporation
DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
Henry Schein, Inc.
AVINENT Implant System
OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd.
Bicon, LLC
Adin Dental Implant Systems
DIO Corporation
Thommen Medical AG
or parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Dental implants and prosthetics market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Dental implants and prosthetics Market report include:
By Dental Implants:
Titanium implants
Zirconium implants
Tapered Dental implants
Parallel- walled dental implants
Others
By Dental prosthesis:
Dental bridges
Dental crowns
Dentures
Abutments
Veneers
Others
By Type of Facility:
Hospitals and clinics
Dental Laboratories
Other facilities
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
