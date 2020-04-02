Saudi Arabia Announced 24 Hour Strict Lockdwon

Saudi Arabia on Thursday broadened time limitation limitations on Islam’s two holiest urban areas (Makkah and Madina) to 24 hours to stem the spread of coronavirus as the quantity of passings from the ailment rose to 21.

The declaration comes in the midst of vulnerability over the Hajj which is because of occur toward the finish of July, after specialists this week asked Muslims to incidentally concede arrangements for the yearly journey.

“Full 24-hour check in time in Makkah and Medina beginning from today until further notification,” the official Saudi Press Agency revealed, refering to an inside service source.

The urban communities were prior under a 15-hour day by day check in time.

Specialists have just closed Makkah and Medina alongside Riyadh and Jeddah, banning individuals from entering and leaving the urban areas just as restricting development between all regions.

Saudi Arabia, which has revealed the most noteworthy number of contaminations in the Gulf, is scrambling to confine the spread of the sickness at home.

On Thursday the wellbeing service said the passings from the ailment had ascended to 21 while 1,885 diseases were accounted for.

A month ago, Saudi Arabia suspended the all year “Umrah” journey over apprehensions of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Islam’s holiest urban communities.

Specialists are yet to report whether they will continue with the current year’s Hajj.

The Arab world’s greatest economy has likewise shut down films, shopping centers, cafés and ended flights as it increases determination to contain the infection.