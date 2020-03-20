Next Generation Sequencing Market Global Projection, Developments Status, Analysis, Trends, Strategic Assessment, Research, Region, Share And Global Expansion By 2026

Government initiatives for large scale NGS based projects, collaborations for technical advancements in NGS and declining costs are key factors contributing to high CAGR of next generation sequencing market during the forecast period.

The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period

Market Size – USD 5.79 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 15.9 %, Market Trends– Advancements in NGS platform and improved regulations for NGS diagnostic tests

Significant Players of this Global Next Generation Sequencing Market:

Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK), BGI (China), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

This report studies the global Next Generation Sequencing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pre-sequencing Products and Services Sample Preparation Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control

NGS Consumables

NGS Platforms Illumina



Hiseq Series Hiseq X Ten & HiSeq X Five Miseq Series NextSeq500 MiniSeq NovaSeq iSeq



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Ion PGM Ion Proton Ion Genestudio S5



Ion GeneStudio S5 System Ion GeneStudio S5 Plus System Ion GeneStudio S5 Prime System Pacific Biosciences



Pacbio Sequel Systems Oxford Nanopore Technologies Other Next-generation Platforms

Services for NGS Platforms

Sequencing Services Exome & Targeted Sequencing and Custom Panels RNA-Seq Whole-genome Sequencing and De Novo Sequencing Other Services

Bioinformatics NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Data Analysis Services NGS Storage Management and Cloud Computing Solutions



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Academia & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Next Generation Sequencing market for the forecast period 2020 – 2026 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Market share

The report discovers the market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Next Generation Sequencing industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company, as well as an entrepreneur, holds in the Next Generation Sequencing market

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Attracting the target audience

First, the comprehensive report finds out why customers need a certain product or service. The study focuses on what problems a certain product and service can solve. Apart from target demographics industry experts weigh up on the factors including audience type, as well as others vital attributes about the target customer segment.

Get to know the business better:

The global Next Generation Sequencing market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

