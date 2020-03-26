Real-Time Payments Market 2020-2026 Top Key Players FIS, ACI Worldwide, Mastercard, Fiserv, PayPal, Worldline, Apple, Visa, INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Real-Time Payments market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Real-Time Payments Market Size – USD 6.87 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 29.8%, Market Trends – Booming retail and e-commerce industry.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

FIS, ACI Worldwide, Mastercard, Fiserv, PayPal, Worldline, Apple, Visa, INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS, Ant Financial, Wirecard, Temenos, Capgemini, Global Payments, SIA, IntegraPay, Ripple, Obopay, Finastra, Pelican, FSS, Nets, REPAY, Montran, and Icon Solutions, among others.

The information provided by real-time payment services can reduce the efforts involved in investigating exceptions and checking the status of the payment, as these systems support two-way communications between payers and the payees. Faster payment systems are expected to relay more information than traditional methods allow.

Key highlights of the Real-Time Payments Report:

The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Real-Time Payments industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The Global Real-Time Payments is segmented according to the following categories:

Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Customer-to-Business (C2B)

Business-to-Customer (B2C)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Others

Payment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Contact Payment

Digital Currencies

Contactless Payment

Net Banking

Digital Wallets

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Media And Entertainment

Hospitality And Tourism

Retail And E-Commerce

IT And Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Others

The report offers a detailed research study of the Real-Time Payments market. It also takes into account the competitive landscape, market competition, segmentation, leading regions, regional growth, market size, and other factors crucial for the market in the forecast period. The study gives data pertaining to manufacturing processes, cost analysis, pricing structure, and other studies imperative for understanding the Real-Time Payments market.

Real-Time Payments Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Real-Time Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Real-Time Payments development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Real-Time Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Real-Time Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Real-Time Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Real-Time Payments Market

Chapter 4: Real-Time Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Real-Time Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Real-Time Payments Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

