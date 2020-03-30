Barrier Films Market Report (2019-2026) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

The Global Barrier Films Market report gives a holistic view of the prevalent trends in the industry, market valuation, and the leading vendors to help the readers assess the products and services, hence realizing their revenue generation goals and cost-effectiveness of their investment. The recent trends observed in the packaging industry include sustainable material, environmentally-friendly packaging, smart packaging, vintage packaging designs, and minimalist packaging.

The study gives accurate industry insights into the future of the global Barrier Films Market will help the reader comprehend the dominant and future aspects of the industry, while also helping readers strategize their executive moves for your business. The sector revolving around fit-to-product (FTP) packaging promises to disrupt the market in the forecast years. RFID technology and smart packaging will be a necessity in the following years for streamlining the process right from packaging to delivery and making tracking packages simpler. Gamification is one of the key strategies adopted by leading companies to advertise and appeal to a wider audience, especially for tech-savvy consumers.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

3M, Honeywell International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Alcan Packaging, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Centre for Process Innovation Limited, Beneq, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Sigma Technologies Int’l. LLC, and General Electric Company, among Others.

The size of the global packaging industry is expected to grow to USD 36.88 Billion by 2026, delivering a CAGR of around 4.7% in the forecast years. The concept of minimalism currently dominates consumers’ preferences. There is increasing demand for packaging that not only requires less effort and time for handling, transporting, and storing such as tear notches, peel-off lids, hang hole bags, and microwavable containers and pouches, driving the technological innovations in the industry.

Growth Prospects:

The packaging sector has been attempting to gain momentum in the past couple of years on the back of the massive boom of the e-commerce industry. The market growth will be credited to the e-commerce transport and shipment, personal care, household, food and beverage, and healthcare sectors for convenience packaging.

These aspects have pushed leading players to dedicate their resources towards new packaging designs or to reinvent existing packaging designs to accommodate higher convenience and manageability, which will drive the global Barrier Films Market growth. The vintage packaging sector is also experiencing high demand, and even though it targets a limited consumer base, it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

In market segmentation by types of Barrier Films Market , the report covers-

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Organic Coatings

Inorganic Oxide Coatings

Others

In market segmentation by End-Users Outlook of the Barrier Films Market , the report covers the following uses-

Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Apart from e-commerce, the growth of the packaging market is also subject to other promising applications such as food and beverage, healthcare, and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Packaging applications in each of these sectors are expected to grow individually at a stable growth rate. The competition in the packaging industry is getting fiercer with new entrants building a place for modern packaging concepts and established players trying to keep up with the evolving demands of the consumers.

This study on the Global Barrier Films Market elaborates on the key expansion tactics adopted by leading participants to stay ahead in the competition. Additionally, the report also sheds light on growth opportunities existing in the market, which have piqued the interests of new players to enter the industry. The insightful information in the report will allow the reader to understand the competitive scenario focused on both big and small companies.

Key market trends:

The increasing prevalence of biodegradable plastics promises to be a popular trend dominating the industry in the forecast years. The growing environmental awareness and the stringent government-imposed regulations for governing the consumption of plastics are pushing the overall industry towards the use of biodegradable packaging.

Another major packaging market trend that is speedily gaining momentum is the introduction of innovative lightweight glass packaging aimed at improving end-user usability and waste reduction. These packaging designs offer recyclability, easy transportability, and cost-effectiveness, which has urged manufacturers to produce water-resistant and eco-friendly corrugated box packaging solutions.

Reasons for Purchasing the Global Barrier Films Market Report:

The report gives a detailed description of different market elements and the changing competitive landscape, helping the reader gain a competitive edge. It also takes a holistic approach to give a 360° view of the industry, listing the drivers and restraints existing in the market. The Global Barrier Films Market intelligence report offers accurate market insights for a period of eight years, which have been derived after an in-depth evaluation of industry-wide data. The data provided in the report is intended to help readers make business decisions to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the key market segments and sub-segments.

The growth of this Barrier Films Market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several Barrier Films Market products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.

Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.