Mining Truck Market Aims to Expand at Double-Digit Growth Rate

The Mining truck is a specialized truck in the mining industry, with a huge dump body, gigantic wheels and several tons capacity with weight over 500 tons. Which is specifically engineered for high- production mining and heavy-duty construction, used for transporting construction equipment. Increase the development of mining truck technology across the globe with growing mined minerals, increasing the use of coal, with an increasing need for energy. The global mining truck mostly used for underground mining especially for coal transportation to dump stations.

Major Players in this Report Include,

BAS Mining Trucks (Europe), Caterpillar (United States), European Truck Factory GmbH, H-E Parts International (United States), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. (Japan), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Liebherr (United States), OJSC Belaz (Belarus), Terex Corporation (United States) and The Parker Bay Company (United States)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Bottom Dump, Rear Dump, Lube, Tow, Water, Others), Application (Coal Mine, Iron Mine, Gold/Copper Mine, Aluminium Mine, Others), Payload Capacity (90-110 Metric Tons, 127-150 Metric Tons, 154-190 Metric Tons, 218-255 Metric Tons, 290 Metric Tons, 308-363 Metric Tons), Drive (Mechanical Drive, Electrical Drive)

Market Drivers

Increasing Industrialization

Smart Equipment Mining Demand

Market Trend

Rising Use of Electric Vehicle

Advanced Aerodynamics Designed

Safety Technology

Opportunities

Mining Manufactures Are Investing In Autonomous Trucks, Drills and Dozers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mining Truck Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mining Truck Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mining Truck Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mining Truck

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mining Truck Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mining Truck market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

