Plasma Fractionation Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales

The Increasing effort to make procedures for fractioning proteins from plasma affordable is anticipated to drive the Global Plasma Fractionation market. Plasma is a blood component, derived from whole blood, and is used for various therapeutic and medical applications. Human plasma is a source of numerous different proteins, however, only a few of these proteins are useful for producing therapeutic plasma products. The process of separation, extraction, and purification of these proteins from the plasma is called as fractionation process. Plasma fractionation is the first process for large-scale protein purification, which was developed about 60 years ago by Cohn and co-workers.

Major Players in this Report Include,

CSL Limited (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire Plc. (Ireland), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), Bio Product Laboratory (United Kingdom), Sanquin (Netherlands), The LFB Group (France) and Biotest AG (Germany)

In August 2018, Grifols, S.A acquired 24 plasma donation centers in the United States operated by Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp. With this acquisition, Grifols now owns 249 plasma donation centers to increase its supply of plasma proteins used for therapeutic purposes., All of the newly acquired plasma donation centers are licensed by the U.S. Food and and Drug Administration (FDA) and European health authorities.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Immunoglobulins (Intravenous Immunoglobulins, Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins, Other Immunoglobulins), Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Fibrinogen Concentrates, Factor XIII), Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, Other Plasma Products), Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology, Other Applications), End user (Hospitals & clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic institutes)

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population & demand for plasma protein

Therapeutic applications of plasma-derived protein & its rising indications

Growing investment in R & D leading to new innovations in new plasma protein therapies.

Market Trend

Development of new plasma proteins therapies (Ceruloplasmin, IgA, Plasmin) leading to innovative treatments for the benefits of patients

Increased usage of recombinant proteins and products acting as a substitute for the plasma products.

Restraints

Increasing market penetration by recombinant factors

Stringent regulations by the Government & reimbursement issues may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Key vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the capacities of plasma fractionation and purification of a wide range of proteins, in turn providing an opportunity for the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Plasma Fractionation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Plasma Fractionation Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Plasma Fractionation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Plasma Fractionation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Plasma Fractionation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Plasma Fractionation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

