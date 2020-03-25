Telecom Cloud Billing Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG and More

The data involved in Telecom Cloud Billing Market report can be very necessary when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. All-inclusive Telecom Cloud Billing Market research report forecasts the size of the ICT industry with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with segment type & market application. This report analyses the ICT industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects.

Global telecom cloud billing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

List of key Market Players are-: AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property among others

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services, drives the growth of the market

Advancement and increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, leads to the market growth

Lower operational and administration cost, is driving the growth of the market

The high costs along with the possible chances of downtime, hinders the market growth

The continued use of legacy systems in emerging economies, are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Type of Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming, Embedded, Others),

Application (Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Traffic Management, Billing and Provisioning, Others),

Cloud Platform (Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Others),

Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Rate of Charging Mode (Subscription-Based, Usage-Based), Service (Professional, Managed),

User Type (Individuals, Enterprises), End User (Transportation, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Other),

Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Total Chapters in Telecom Cloud Billing Market Report are:

Chapter 1 Overview of Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Telecom Cloud Billing Market

