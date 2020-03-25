Travel Insurance Market 2020 Trending Innovation, New Technology, Growing Opportunities, Major Players, Industry Outlook and Regional Analysis 2025

Recent market trends include the usage of data analytics to predict risks and formulate precise contingency plans. For instance, insurers can monitor weather conditions and notify their customers in advance, so that they can plan their trips accordingly. Such travel insurance industry trends are majorly being adopted by travel insurance providers located in the U.S. The U.S. travel insurance market size is estimated to cross USD 8 bn mark by the end of 2025.

Get Research Insights @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/78

In the year 2017, size of global travel insurance market accounted for USD 18.9 billion and is projected to increase to USD 35.1 billion with a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of revenue in the coming years. Sequence of the unusual events of the terrorist attacks and natural disasters in the year 2015 like the Paris attack, Nepal earthquake and Ebola epidemic has surged the use of travel insurance policies. In addition, factors like an increase in globalization, trade practices and growth in tourism are making the travel insurance market more striking.

Increase in tourism is the main factor driving the global travel insurance market. Increasing natural calamities, medical emergencies, important documents, rise in the occurrences of loss of luggage and increase in the tourist traffic are some of the common problems registered. To alleviate the risk related with occurrences, various travelers are choosing travel insurance.

Tourism is becoming the biggest constituent of international trade in services, comprising 30% of the total share. Therefore, growth in tourism has motivated the travel insurance companies exploit the increasing demand for insurance amongst travelers. Increase in awareness among young travelers to protect their travel against non-medical and medical contingencies is the main factor responsible for the growth of the travel insurance market.

The “Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Property Damage), by Application (Domestic Travel, International Travel), by Type of Travel (Business Travel, Leisure Travel), By Region (U.S., Canada, Spain, UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, China, South Korea, India, Oceania, Japan) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Travel Insurance Market Growth Highest in Last 10 Years.

Asia-Pacific was leading the travel insurance industry in the year 2017 with a market share of 44.9%, followed by North America which occupied 30% of the pie.

As per UNWTO, arrivals of international tourists increased at the rate of around 4.5% in the year 2015 to around the total of 1,185 Mn, whereas North America experiences the highest inbound travel.

Tourism is the biggest component of international trade in services, comprising around 30% of the total share.

Medical expenses segment dominated the overall travel insurance industry. This segment is expected to generate revenues of USD 10.8 billion by the end of 2025.

By type of travel, business travel segment is expected to foresee the fastest growth of 8.0% between 2018 and 2025.

According to the UNWTO statistics, outbound travel in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will rapidly increase in the coming years. By the year 2030, the MENA region is anticipated to have around 80 Mn outbound travelers. These travelers are willing to spend a substantial amount of money during traveling, stay abroad for more than average tourist duration of stay and choose to travel in large groups. In the year 2014, many of the travelers reserved their trip online, focusing on the opportunity for the companies of travel insurance to add travel insurance as the extra product delivering the online purchases. Additionally, fascinating destinations of tourists and the increase in the number of outbound travelers with huge travel spending fuel the demand for travel insurance market in Middle East and North Africa region.

Companies including Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Travelex Insurance Services, Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd, Aviva PLC, Saga Plc, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Munich Reinsurance Company, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited., MAPFRE Insurance Company Inc., Prudential Financial Inc., and Chubb Limited amongst others have a broader presence within the global market.

Direct purchase the Single user copy of the research study @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/78 . Or Have any query before purchasing the report? If yes, then contact us @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/78

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Travel Insurance Type Overview

Chapter 5. Travel Insurance Application Overview

Chapter 6. Travel Insurance Type of Travel Overview

Chapter 7. Travel Insurance Distribution Channel Overview

Chapter 8. Travel Insurance Regional Overview

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Future Outlook of the Market

Chapter 11 Conclusions and Recommendations

Continued…

Grasp additional knowledge on Travel Insurance Industry through in-depth Blogs, Case Study, White Paper & Infographics:

Access the White Paper “Travel Insurance: Reshaping The Way We Travel” @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/white-paper/travel-insurance-reshaping-the-way-we-travel

Read the in depth blog titled “Travel Insurance: Your New Travel Essential!” @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs/travel-insurance-your-new-travel-essential

A case study on “Travel Insurance: Master Chiefing Your Travel Right” @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/case-studies/travel-insurance-master-chiefing-your-travel-right

Browse more related reports on Travel and Tourism Industry:

UK Travel Insurance Market 2018-2025:

UK holds more than 25% of market share for travel insurance market, where travel suppliers and tour agencies like cruise lines and tour operators are accountable for the important sale of the policies of travel insurance. Key players involved in the UK travel insurance market are ETA services, Staysure Limited, Alc Travel, Aviva Plc, Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, Aon Plc and more.

Browse the report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/uk-travel-insurance-market

Global Travel Retail Market Size And Forecast, 2018-2025:

The global travel retail market is basically segmented on the basis of channel, product type, and region. Based on product segment, the market divided into wine and spirits, perfumes & cosmetics, tobacco, luxury goods, electronics, catering, food and confectionery, and others. Among these, the luxury goods segment holds high growth rate in the developing markets, and is expected to witness stable growth in the developed countries, due to modern lifestyle, urbanization, growth in disposable income, and increasing investments on luxury goods are some key factors that drive the global travel retail market growth. By distribution channel, this market is categorized into cruise liners, airports, border, railway stations, hotel and shops. On the basis of region, the market segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Access the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/travel-retail-market

Global Ecotourism Market Size And Forecast, 2015-2025:

The global ecotourism market trends is segmented into several classifications including market segment by type, application and region. Based on the type the market is categorized into international sports tourism, and domestic sports tourism. Whereas, based on the application the market is divided into cricket, tennis, soccer, and others. Discussing the regional outlook, the global ecotourism market is widely range to United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Get the [email protected] https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/ecotourism-market

Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2025:

The global market of adventure tourism has been segmented by different type, sales channel, activity, age group, type of traveler and geography. Further, type segment of the market is sub-segmented into soft, hard and others. Likewise, activity is sub-divided into water-based activity, land-based activity and air-based activity. Type of traveler is segregated into friends/group, solo, couple and family. On the basis of age group, market is fragmented into 30-41 Years, 42-49 years, below 30 years and 50 years & above. Sales channel segment of the adventure tourism market has been categorized to travel agent as well as direct. Furthermore geographically, the market has been analyzed across several key regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Access the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.