Conversational AI Platform Market 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Companies Profiles, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2025

Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a form of advanced technology which enables people or users to converse and interact with devices, websites, and applications in humanlike natural language via text, touch, voice, or gesture input. The key purpose behind the adoption of conversational AI is to help the brands in creating helpful yet rapid customer communications using a Chatbot. Moreover, numerous businesses and organizations are longing to obtain more customers and secure them with the conversational AI platform.

Furthermore, numerous organizations are investing in conversational chatbots and integrating it in their websites in order to stay ahead of the global competition. In addition, the growing adoption of social media and messaging apps, and the increasing trend of voice assistants is fuelling the demand for conversational AI platform. Also, with the booming adoption of smartphones customers nowadays favor communicating over a chat. Thus, such factors driving the demand for the conversational AI platform market.

Key Market Drivers and Restraints:

Omnichannel Deployment and Reduced Chatbot Development Cost

Chatbots are AI conversational personal assistants that interact with clients/users through voice, texts, or gestures. These chatbots deployed on web platforms can be available 24/7 and solve customer queries with ease. These chatbots proficiently involve with the users that visit the website and provide solutions to users’ queries, which further converts the leads. The chatbots are a virtual sales agent which has an online existence, hence requires no deployment cost. Moreover, businesses worldwide are shifting from conventional methods to digital ones, which is acting as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, to improve the customer experience businesses are trying to provide better customer support and improved services. Hence, such factors driving the demand for conversational AI platforms, as it provides efficient customer engagement and saves cost on the physical deployment of customer engagement services.

Lack of Awareness

Conversational AI leverages AI technology that employs speech and text-based assistants to engage with the customers. However, most of the industries in developing as well as some of the developed countries are still unaware of this technology, which is the major factor hindering the market growth. Moreover, some of the companies that have already deployed chatbots are also failing to embrace the full potential of the technology due to the lack of knowledge expertise on AI as well as other emerging technologies. Furthermore, various companies in several countries such as, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and others do not want to move from their conventional business approaches to digital ones, which is also hindering the conversational AI market.

Key Applications:

The personal assistant segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The personal assistance activities account for a very important place in the conversational AI platform. It helps in analyzing the open interactions depending upon a scenario or case. Various companies are developing AI with the combination of ML and NLU that empowers the training of personal assistants with extraordinary business information and industry-explicit information for an improved time to market. Moreover, personal assistants help users in providing outputs based on their requirements and inputs. Hence, such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for this segment in the forthcoming years.

Regional Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

It is expected that North America will hold the largest market share in the global conversational AI platform market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is estimated to dominate the global conversational AI market due to, the presence of major market players in this region. In addition, rising investments and government spending on emerging technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies is also one of the major reasons fuelling the market growth in this region.

On the contrary, the growth of the conversational AI platform market in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to the swelling investments made by public and private sectors to improve their machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Key Market Players

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google (Alphabet, Inc.)

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Nuance Communication Inc.

Baidu

Haptik

Facebook

Others

Market Segments: Conversational AI Market

By Component

Platform

Services

By Type

Chatbots

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

By Applications

Personal Assistant

Branding and Advertisement

Customer Support

Data Privacy and Compliance

Employee Engagement and onboarding

Others (Campaign Analysis and Data Aggregation, and Customer Engagement and Retention)

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

APAC China India South Korea Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



