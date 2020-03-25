White Biotechnology Enzymes Market 2020 Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

The global white biotechnology enzymes market is anticipated to be valued at USD 12,047.1 million in 2025. The global white biotechnology enzymes market is steadily growing, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in during the forecast period 2019-2025.

In the recent years, the global market for white biotechnology enzymes has shown phenomenal growth. Most of these enzymes can be used to make clean energy, as rising stringent government regulations are indeed expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the growing concerns about global climate change are fuelling global demand for carbon footprint reduction.

Moreover, in Europe, rising governmental efforts to promote the production and use of bio-based products and processes. Are expected to drive the market growth for white biotechnology enzymes. Furthermore, talking about white biotechnology enzymes in food & beverage industry and its rising penetration is expected to propel the market demand for white biotechnology enzymes. Bread consumption was the highest in the U.S accounted for 26.3 kg per capita consumption in 2020, and rising incidence of celiac disease across the globe is expected to increase the demand for gluten free bakery products, that in turn is expected to drive the demand for white biotechnology enzymes in the bakery industry.

Brewing industry is one of the largest end users of enzymes within the F&B sector. brewing utilizes amylases, proteases, cellulose, and glucanase are mostly used in manufacturing of beer. Increasing production of enzymes coupled with emergence of small-scale breweries that offer craft beer is anticipated to boost the demand for white biotechnology enzymes in the coming years.

Segmentation of white biotechnology enzymes market is done on the basis of enzyme type, enzymes by industry, and enzymes industry wise, and regional. Carbohydrase enzymes is leading the white biotechnology enzymes market on the basis of type and is expected to remain largest segment over the forecast period. It is basically utilized in sugars namely, glucose, inverted sugars, and fructose. Moreover, the use of carbohydrase in galactooligossacharides and fructooligossacharides manufacturing and its rising demand in prebiotics is anticipated to drive the demand for white biotechnology enzymes during the forecast period.

The presence of manufacturers in the white biotechnology enzymes and their competition is based on regional as well as international level, and these manufacturers include BASF SE , Amano Enzyme Inc, Novus International, Inc, Novozyme A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, c-LEcta GmbH and AB Enzymes among others constitute for a strong presence in the global market.

Key segments of the Global White Biotechnology Enzymes Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Others

Enzymes, by Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Carbohydrase by Industry

Proteases by Industry

Lipases by Industry

Others by Industry

Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Industrial Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

