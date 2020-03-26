Telecom Analytics Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia and More

Global Telecom Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in usage of analytical systems and technologies.

Telecom Analytics Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia and More

Telecom Analytics Market report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters. It includes geographical analysis of both developed and emerging markets for Global Market. This helps readers to understand the growth pattern of the market in different regions and countries. In addition, the regional analysis will provide market players an extremely important resource to plan targeted strategies to expand into key regional markets or tap into unexplored ones.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand of solutions resulting in reduction of frauds in the telecom industry

Need for effective telecom operations and services resulting in lower customer attrition rate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of information and awareness regarding the availability of technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market

High cost of implementation, integration and maintenance which results in dearth of quality; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Global telecom analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telecom analytics market are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Wipro Limited; Open Text Corporation; Dell Inc.; Micro Focus; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia.

