Facial Mask Market Global Review: Actions that Could Prove Costly

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Facial Mask Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Facial Mask Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Facial Mask. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Avon LLC. (United States), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Clinique Laboratories, LLC. (United Kingdom), Estée Lauder Inc. (United States), L’Oreal Paris (France), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Simple Skincare (United Kingdom), The Boots Company PLC (United Kingdom), Unilever (United Kingdom), The Body Shop International PLC (United Kingdom), 7th Heaven (United Kingdom), Procter & Gamble (United States), The Smooth Skin Company (United States), Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (United States) and BORGHESE (United States).

A facial mask is a thick pasted mask applied for hydration of the skin, tone brightening, deep cleansing, and smoothing of the face. Increasing demand for natural facial mask integrated with honey, Aloe Vera, and botanical extracts boosting the demand for a facial mask. Market leaders are focusing on new product launch owing to changing customer preference. For instance, Nykaa launched 11 new variants of serum-soaked face masks for skin-soothing, pimple-zapping, glow-inducing, and others. Further, the growing preference of skin care products expected to drive the sale of facial mask over the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

Increasing Marketing of the Beauty Products on the Social Media Platform

Growing Focus among Millennials and Changing Lifestyle Standards

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients-Based Face Masks

Rising Popularity of Glitter Peel-Off and Skin Brightening Face Mask

Restraints

Adverse Effect on Skin with Its Repeated Use

Increasing Dominance of Local Players

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Sheet Mask

Rising Disposable Income in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Increasing Number of Online Distribution Channel for Beauty Products

Challenges

Popularity of Homemade Facial Packs

Type (Clay Mask, Peel Off Mask, Warm Oil Mask, Gel Mask, Cream Mask, Sheet Mask, Thermal Heating Mask, Exfoliating Treatment Mask, Others), Application (Tone brightening, Deep cleansing, Smoothing, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Tailer Websites, Retail Store, Hyper Market, Super Market, Specialty Stores, Drug and Pharmacy Stores, Direct Selling, Others), End-User (General Consumer, Salon, Spa, Beauty Clinic, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

