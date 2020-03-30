Point-of-Care Testing Market is forecasted to grow at 8.4% for 2019 to 2026 with factors such as time taking regulatory policies and high cost of point of care devices hampering the market growth.

The point-of-care testing report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the healthcare industry currently and in the coming years, with which market participants can know the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. This point-of-care testing market report has a chapter on the Global point-of-care testing market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides valuable data related to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. By providing trustworthy market research information, this report helps to extend your reach to the success in your business.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Abbott,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Siemens AG,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

BD,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Instrumentation Laboratory,

PTS Diagnostics,

Abaxis, Medtronic,

Accriva Diagnostics,,

Opti Medical

Sienco, Inc.

Alpha Scientific Electronics

Segmentation: Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Categories

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing)

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Point-of-Care Testing Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the point-of-care testing market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to rising adoption of POC diagnostics, increasing government support, growing prevalence of infectious diseases and dearth of professional laboratory.

Now the question is which are the regions that point-of-care testing market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North American developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Point-of-care testing market is becoming more competitive every year with clinics currently being the largest market end- users for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the point-of-care testing market.

