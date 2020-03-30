Global Needle Biopsy Market Development Strategies, Investment Analysis And Future Growth Opportunities Till 2026| COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass & Others

Global Needle Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 502.19 million to an estimated value of USD 759.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The needle biopsy report gives CAGR values along its changes for the particular estimate time frame. The needle biopsy report has been created by taking into thought a few parts of promoting examination and investigation that can be recorded as market measure estimations, market elements, organization and market best practices, passage level marketing techniques, situating and divisions, aggressive arranging, opportunity examination, financial anticipating, industry-explicit innovation services, guide investigation, focusing on key purchasing criteria, and top to bottom benchmarking of seller contributions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global needle biopsy market are, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Cardinal Health., BD., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH, HAKKO CO.,LTD., ARGON MEDICAL, COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Rising cases of breast and lung cancer is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the needle biopsy is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Needle Biopsy Market

By Type

Fine- Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Vaccum- Assisted Biopsy

Image- Guided Biopsy

By Utility

Disposable

Reusable

By Applications

Tumor

Infection

Inflammation

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Cook Medical announced the launch of their new EchoTip ProCore 20 gage needle with ReCoil Stylet which will help the physicians to collect the blood samples from the primary areas. This new needle uses very good quality material which provides result that you get from the bigger needle. Ecotip ProCore has core- trap technology which will also allow the physicians to collect samples during the minimally invasive procedure. In October 2017, European Commission has approved Bard acquisition by BD. This acquisition will help the company to create new medical devices and technology which will be used to cure many serious conditions like cancer.



